Draya’s New Maternity Pictures Prove She Can Do Anything In The World

"If I'm capable of creating life, there's really nothing I can't do."

Draya has no qualms about showing off her shape while nine months pregnant. If you follow her on social media, then you know she’s been in the gym throughout her entire pregnancy.

The Mint Swim owner is having her first child with fiancé Orlando Scandrick, and she wants all of her haters to know she can do absolutely anything.

The scantily clad Draya wrote a very powerful caption: “If I’m capable of creating life, there’s really nothing I can’t do.”

The images were shot by Von Jackson, with makeup by Tania Maria.

Sit back and enjoy one of the most gorgeous pregnant women we’ve ever seen. Draya is due to give birth to a son sometime in April.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Von Jackson

Draya’s New Maternity Pictures Prove She Can Do Anything In The World was originally published on globalgrind.com

