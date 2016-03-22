Extra Butter: Ben Affleck Thinks Young Metro Would Trust His Batman

'Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice' is in theaters everywhere Friday, March 25.

Entertainment
| 03.22.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Fans of the iconic superhero have been giving Ben Affleck a hard time about his ability to pull off Batman in the upcoming Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice movie.

So during a recent interview with Global Grind, we wanted to know if Ben Affleck thinks he would be able to get the ultimate approval from hip-hop’s current sealer of approval, Young Metro himself, Metro Boomin.

Metro’s co-sign became certified after Future rapped, “If Young don’t trust you, I’m gon shoot ya!,” and it quickly became a thing on the internet.

So as the comic world gets ready for the biggest fight of the century, we found out that Ben believes his version of Batman would gain Metro’s trust.

Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is in theaters everywhere Friday, March 25.

How Future Changed The World In 2015

3 photos Launch gallery

How Future Changed The World In 2015

Continue reading How Future Changed The World In 2015

How Future Changed The World In 2015

Extra Butter: Ben Affleck Thinks Young Metro Would Trust His Batman was originally published on globalgrind.com

Batman , batman v. superman , Ben Affleck , extra butter , Future , metro boomin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close