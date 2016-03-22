Extra Butter: Ben Affleck Thinks Young Metro Would Trust His Batman

Fans of the iconic superhero have been giving Ben Affleck a hard time about his ability to pull off Batman in the upcoming Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice movie.

So during a recent interview with Global Grind, we wanted to know if Ben Affleck thinks he would be able to get the ultimate approval from hip-hop’s current sealer of approval, Young Metro himself, Metro Boomin.

Metro’s co-sign became certified after Future rapped, “If Young don’t trust you, I’m gon shoot ya!,” and it quickly became a thing on the internet.

So as the comic world gets ready for the biggest fight of the century, we found out that Ben believes his version of Batman would gain Metro’s trust.

Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is in theaters everywhere Friday, March 25.

