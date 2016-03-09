CLOSE
Socially Decoded: Draya Tweets About Booty, Spell Check, & Snooki

Watch this episode of Socially Decoded featuring Draya Michele.

Draya isn’t afraid to speak her mind on Twitter; in fact, she’s pretty much an open book when it comes to all social media.

The Perfect Match star is this week’s subject of Socially Decoded, where we break down her tweets about spell check and almost “licking ass” at the gym, her thoughts on Snooki‘s come up, and her feelings about Beyonce Knowles‘ new “Formation” video.

Comedian Von Decarlo admitted she’s been getting her groceries munched since ’85, while singer Cherae Leri pleaded the fifth. We also got some witty commentary from Mouse Jones, Dustin Ross, Miss Lissa Knows, BlogXilla, Kai Miller, and our very own Brittany Lewis.

Watch this episode of Socially Decoded above.

Socially Decoded: Draya Tweets About Booty, Spell Check, & Snooki

