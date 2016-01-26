Stevie J On What His Relationship With Joseline Hernandez Is Like Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

01.26.16
Stevie J is hanging out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in studio! He discusses life outside of Love & Hip-Hop and returning to his original craft of music making. He breaks down how he got carried away with cocaine use and partying.

Plus, he talks about the status of his relationship with Joseline Hernandez, and what is next to come for him as executive producer of his TV show with her! Click on the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive interview.

