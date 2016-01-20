CLOSE
Movie Trailer Roundup: Terrence J’s First Leading Role In “The Perfect Match,” New Look At “Neighbors 2”

Check out Terrence J's first leading role.

Terrence J shocked a lot of his fans when he told the world he would be leaving E! News to become a full-time actor. Well now, we get a glimpse of him playing the leading role in the new movie The Perfect Match.

The cast is filled with names you know, including Draya, Cassie Ventura, Paula Patton, Donald Faison, and more. Terrence plays Charlie, a bachelor who’s convinced that relationships are dead, even though his sister keeps telling him otherwise. Then he meets the beautiful Cassie, who completely changes his outlook on dating. The Perfect Match hits theaters on March 11th.

We also get to see the first trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, and Rose Byrne. In the trailer, a group of girls tired of their school’s sexist and restrictive system – the unorthodox ladies of Kappa Nu – have decided to start a house where they can do whatever the hell they want. That house just so happens to be next door to Mac and Kelly; the same couple who attempted to make friends with Efron’s frat from the first film. Look for Neighbors 2 on May 20th.

Movie Trailer Roundup: Terrence J's First Leading Role In "The Perfect Match," New Look At "Neighbors 2" was originally published on globalgrind.com

