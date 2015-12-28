CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Straight Jokes: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name Ideas & Wishes John Legend Happy Birthday

Chrissy always comes through with the jokes.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Chrissy Teigen is hilarious – that’s one of the reasons why we featured her on #SociallyDecoded. The mom-to-be shared ideas for baby names on Twitter the way that only Chrissy can…with straight jokes.

Two days ago, Chrissy tweeted:

Chubz is a cute name, but the jokes kept coming when Chrissy wished John Legend a happy birthday earlier today.

She’s having his baby and she doesn’t know how old he is. But we’re sure the “All Of Me” singer forgives her.

Best wishes for Chrissy throughout her pregnancy, and happy birthday to John Legend.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

chrissy Teigen Beach Bunny Swimwear

23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

23 photos Launch gallery

23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 23 Of Chrissy Teigen’s Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Straight Jokes: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name Ideas & Wishes John Legend Happy Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby names , chrissy teigen , John Legend , pregnancy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close