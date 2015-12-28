Straight Jokes: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name Ideas & Wishes John Legend Happy Birthday

Chrissy Teigen is hilarious – that’s one of the reasons why we featured her on #SociallyDecoded. The mom-to-be shared ideas for baby names on Twitter the way that only Chrissy can…with straight jokes.

Two days ago, Chrissy tweeted:

Chubz is a cute name, but the jokes kept coming when Chrissy wished John Legend a happy birthday earlier today.

She’s having his baby and she doesn’t know how old he is. But we’re sure the “All Of Me” singer forgives her.

Best wishes for Chrissy throughout her pregnancy, and happy birthday to John Legend.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

