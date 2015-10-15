Lamar Odom & Khloe Kardashian Are Still Legally Married As She Is Set To Make Medical Decisions For Him

UPDATE 8:47 PM EST

Kris Jenner has broken her silence on Lamar’s situation since the family has reportedly arrived at the hospital, as she took to her Instagram to make a tribute post to him.

Posting up a photo of her son-in-law in his days on the L.A. Lakers, Jenner reminded her fans and followers to pray for the basketball player, who is currently in a coma.

Audio from the 911 call that was placed once Lamar was found unconscious has also been released. During the call, the dispatcher is told that Odom has a white substance on his face, indicating that he may have been using cocaine at the Ranch.

Authorities say that Lamar was reported to have cocaine in his system when he arrived at the hospital, but they still have blood work to do in order to determine what exactly was in his system.

—–

UPDATE 7:21 PM EST

People is reporting that the Kardashians are currently saying their goodbyes to Lamar as he lies in a coma.

The site reports that a source revealed, “They’re pretty sure this is goodbye, but they’re praying for a miracle/ They know that God has the power to heal him, but that’s really the last hope at this point. This is really bad.”

—–

After the news surfaced that Lamar Odom was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel, fans and followers have been itching for updates.

While the NBA free agent is still reported to be in a coma, after having possibly suffered multiple strokes from a drug overdose, some more interesting information has come up.

According to reports, Odom’s ex-wife Khloe Kardashian has not only flown in to be by his side in the hospital, but the two are still legally married, as a judge has not yet approved their divorce.

On top of that news, that also means that Khloe will be in charge of all medical decisions involving Odom, being that she is still his legal wife.

Currently, Lamar’s father and his two children are by his side in the hospital, along with Khloe and her family. His current condition still remains unclear as friends, family, and fans continue to pray for him.

Nye County Sheriff’s Department gave a press conference this evening, where they answered press questions about the current investigation.

Authorities denied answering questions about any possible drug paraphernalia being on the scene of where Lamar was discovered unconscious. They also said that Odom was reportedly breathing when he first arrived to the hospital.

We will keep you updated with more on this developing story and Lamar’s condition.

SOURCE: CNN, People, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

16 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4113578″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Lamar Odom Through The Years 1 of 16 1. Lamar Odom Through The Years 2 of 16 2. Lamar Odom 3 of 16 3. Lamar & Khloe 4 of 16 4. Lamar Odom 5 of 16 5. Lamar Odom & Elton Brand 6 of 16 6. Kobe Bryant, Trevor Ariza & Lamar Odom 7 of 16 7. Lamar Odom 8 of 16 8. Lamar Odom 9 of 16 9. Lamar Odom 10 of 16 10. Khloe & Lamar 11 of 16 11. Khloe & Lamar 12 of 16 12. Lamar, Khloe & Kourtney 13 of 16 13. Khole & Lamar 14 of 16 14. Kobe & Lamar 15 of 16 15. Lamar & Yao Ming 16 of 16 16. Lamar Odom & Anderson Varejo Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4113578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4113578″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4113578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4113578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Lamar Odom & Khloe Kardashian Are Still Legally Married As She Is Set To Make Medical Decisions For Him Lamar Odom Through The Years jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113578″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Lamar Odom & Khloe Kardashian Are Still Legally Married As She Is Set To Make Medical Decisions For Him was originally published on globalgrind.com