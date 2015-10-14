GET LIKES OR DIE TRYIN’: The 7 Biggest Social Media Fails Of All Time

The world is going to sh*t.

Social media has become a way of life for millions of 20 and 30-somethings across the world. And while 20-somethings yell “do it for the Vine” or “say what’s up to Snapchat,” social media sharing has gone too far – way too far.

Recently, two young millennials made headlines for sharing dangerous situations on their social media. Both social media violators didn’t think to call the police or ask for help, instead their first thought was to post it on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope, Snapchat, or Instagram.

The most recent social media fail comes from Florida (go figure) where a 23-year-old girl decided it was cool to Periscope her drunk driving adventure. Luckily, little miss drunk driver didn’t kill anyone, but her ass did get the DUI she was asking for.

Here’s what happens when millennials decide it’s better to get likes…or die tryin’.

1. The Shot Facebooker

Meet Teriq Royal, an aspiring Compton rapper who was shot with an AK-47 at a gas station. Instead of calling the police, Teriq and his aspiring rapper friends videoed the bloody aftermath and posted it to Facebook. Apparently, no one cared about being shot in the head. Instead, the only thing Teriq and his friends were worried about was having something to rap about.

In the caption of the video, Teriq wrote:

“God let me walk away from an AK47 dumpin rounds at me and my bros 💥 🔫 💥 🔫 💥 🔫 I just want yall to know

GOD IS REAL AND GOD LOVES YOU ! ✊ ✨ 💖 we living in some dark days , we wasn’t even his targets , he was just trigger happy.

(I was in shock when I filmed this , 3 bullet fragments on my skull 💀 could have pierced my brain… I’m just blessed to see another day and RAP ABOUT IT 😗 🎤 ) #BushGang #GoneDieSomeKings“

We’re warning you now, the video is very graphic, but check it out for yourself.

2. The Drunk Periscoper

The drunk Periscoper’s name is Whitney Beall, she’s 23 years old from Lakeland, Florida, and she’s a f*cking idiot.

After a fun night on the town in Lakeland, Whitney thought it was a great idea to drive home drunk. Not only did she think driving home drunk was cool, but she also thought it was a bright idea to Periscope the entire thing.

For those of you living under a rock, Periscope is a live streaming platform owned by Twitter that allows people to record and broadcast anywhere. In the beginning of the live stream, Whitney can be heard slurring:

“I’m driving home drunk. Let’s see if I get a DUI…in the U.S.A. people. Let’s see if I get a DUI. I don’t think I will…I really don’t, because I live on backroads.”

People watching Whitney’s Periscope were alarmed by her decision to drive drunk and called 911 to report the incident. When officers eventually found Whitney, she was riding around in a 2015 Toyota Corolla with a front flat tire. When the Lakeland Police Department pulled Whitney over, she was given a field sobriety test, along with a breathalyzer. Thankfully, she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Check out both videos of Whitney being a menace to society above.

3. The “Black Men Can Jump” Viner

There’s some things you just shouldn’t do “for the Vine,” and attempting to jump over a car is one of them. This kid learned the hard way when he declared “Black men can jump,” before getting hit by an old Ford hatchback. He later shot a Vine in the back of an ambulance, telling kids: “Don’t do it for the Vine.”

Watch him make a terrible decision up top.

4. YouTube Family Live Streams Son’s Wake

Where are the boundaries? Famous YouTube family, The Bratayleys, have garnered over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube by simply sharing their everyday life. Unfortunately, the Bratayleys’ eldest child Caleb LeBlanc suddenly passed away from natural causes in late September.

After the news made national headlines and the family’s surname was revealed, the “Bratayleys” asked the public for privacy. Privacy is something we all deserve, but the privacy message was missed when the family decided to live stream the 13-year-old’s wake on Periscope and Facebook.

Weird, we know. But hey, it’s 2015, get likes or…

5. The Free Climbing YouTuber

It’s probably not safe to free climb a 30-foot brick wall without a safety harness, but this YouTuber didn’t care. Twenty minutes after a rain shower, Damien Pullinger attempted to climb two walls. As you might guess, this didn’t end well for Damien. Although he survived, Damien decided to post the idiotic video on YouTube so that people could “enjoy his pain.” Damien posted on YouTube: “I shattered my left heel and fractured the right heel other than that I have no other injuries and will walk again in a few months time. Enjoy my pain.”

We’re not into laughing at other people’s pain, but what we’d enjoy is if Damien decided to use his brain.

6. Train Selfie Fail

This guy almost got beheaded by a train just to take a damn selfie.

YouTuber Jared Michael was attempting to take a selfie as a train passed by, but got kicked in the head by the train conductor’s foot. The near death experience was recorded and Jared shared the heart-stopping encounter on YouTube. Luckily for him, Jared didn’t fall onto the track and become a tragic statistic. “I guess I was still too close and got kicked in the head,” he said.

You guess, Jared?

7. The “2 Drunk 2 Care” Tweeter

This is probably one of the most heartbreaking stories. At the time of this incident, Kayla Mendoza was “2 drunk 2 care” about anybody but herself, and she shared it on Twitter. Unfortunately, the then 20-year-old found herself involved in a deadly head-on car crash that killed Kaitlyn Ferrante and Marisa Catronio, both 21.

Kayla Mendoza allegedly sent out the infamous “2 drunk 2 care” tweet just two hours before hitting and killing Kaitlyn and Marisa. Kayla got her day in court and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Don’t drink and drive, folks.

