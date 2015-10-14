CLOSE
Chris Brown Announces Release Date For ‘Royalty’ Album

Chris Brown has been working hard to prep his upcoming Royalty album, and we finally have an official date.

The R&B crooner’s upcoming project is set to be released on November 27th, which is also Black Friday. The date was made in a big announcement on Hot 97 earlier today.

Breezy named his album after his one-year-old daughter, who he has been able to win joint custody of after dealings in court with his baby mother, Nia Guzman.

Chris commented, “There comes a time when people kind of have to grow up and become more of an adult and take on different responsibilities. I think this was just a blessing in disguise with my daughter because I get a chance to look at her and teach her the right path and also be a father in my daughter’s life.”

Are you guys excited for Chris’ upcoming album?

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Chris Brown Announces Release Date For 'Royalty' Album

