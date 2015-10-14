Chris Brown has been working hard to prep his upcoming Royalty album, and we finally have an official date.
The R&B crooner’s upcoming project is set to be released on November 27th, which is also Black Friday. The date was made in a big announcement on Hot 97 earlier today.
Breezy named his album after his one-year-old daughter, who he has been able to win joint custody of after dealings in court with his baby mother, Nia Guzman.
Chris commented, “There comes a time when people kind of have to grow up and become more of an adult and take on different responsibilities. I think this was just a blessing in disguise with my daughter because I get a chance to look at her and teach her the right path and also be a father in my daughter’s life.”
Are you guys excited for Chris’ upcoming album?
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye
Source:Instagram
1 of 18
1. God has blessed me with my twin. #ROYALTY
Source:Instagram
2 of 18
2. 👑
Source:Instagram
3 of 18
3. Her…❤️
Source:Instagram
4 of 18
4. Hi Royalty
Source:Instagram
5 of 18
5. Royalty is pretty in pink.
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
6. Just kicking it.
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
7. Hair wrapped and still adorable.
Source:Instagram
8 of 18
8. Smile.
Source:Instagram
9 of 18
9. 🙊😻
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
10. Fresher than you💨
Source:Instagram
11 of 18
11. Royalty is flawless.
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
12. Beautiful in black.
Source:Instagram
13 of 18
13. Half Puerto Rican.
Source:Instagram
14 of 18
14. We like fries too.
Source:Instagram
15 of 18
15. Up close and personal.
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
16. Royalty's thumb thumb is yum yum.
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
17. Mommy and daughter being fabulous.
Source:Instagram
18 of 18
18. Royalty 😻
Chris Brown Announces Release Date For ‘Royalty’ Album was originally published on globalgrind.com