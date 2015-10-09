20 Photos Of Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

Celebrities try to make sure their kids look stylish at all times, but they usually fail, because underneath all that privilege, money, and fame, is just a cute tot wishing Halloween was every day.

Even the most famous of children love to dress up as their favorite characters – and why wouldn’t they? Hitting the concrete catwalk looking like a normal human being is so overrated.

Just ask North West, who we’ve seen as Minnie Mouse at 6 a.m. in the morning, as a purple princess while running errands with her mom, and let’s not get started on her love for Elsa, the Snow Queen. If nothing else, North is definitely Queen of all things Disney.

Check out the gallery of our favorite celebrity kids playing dress up for occasions that don’t necessarily call for such intricate – yet adorable – looks. Halloween is right around the corner, so things can only get more enchanting from here.

