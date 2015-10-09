CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

20 Photos Of Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

Underneath all that privilege, money, and fame, is just a cute tot wishing Halloween was every day.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian walks north west in a purple princess dress

Celebrities try to make sure their kids look stylish at all times, but they usually fail, because underneath all that privilege, money, and fame, is just a cute tot wishing Halloween was every day.

Even the most famous of children love to dress up as their favorite characters – and why wouldn’t they? Hitting the concrete catwalk looking like a normal human being is so overrated.

Just ask North West, who we’ve seen as Minnie Mouse at 6 a.m. in the morning, as a purple princess while running errands with her mom, and let’s not get started on her love for Elsa, the Snow Queen. If nothing else, North is definitely Queen of all things Disney.

Check out the gallery of our favorite celebrity kids playing dress up for occasions that don’t necessarily call for such intricate – yet adorable – looks. Halloween is right around the corner, so things can only get more enchanting from here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

20 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

Continue reading 20 Photos Of Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112104”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112104″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112104″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112104” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

20 Photos Of Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 , baby future , costumes , cute celebrity kids , halloween , kids in costumes , King Cairo , North West , penelope disick , Riley Curry , royalty brown , Sebastian Thomaz

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close