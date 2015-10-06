CLOSE
Music
Home

Rick Ross Announces “Black Market” Album & Releases “Sorry” Featuring Chris Brown (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rick Ross

Following the release of his Ryan Snyder-directed “Money Dance” video, Rick Ross premieres the first offering off his forthcoming eighth studio album.

“Sorry” featuring Chris Brown will serve as the lead single on Ricky’s Black Market album. The Maybach Music CEO announced the arrival of his new project during an interview with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club.

Chris Brown thanked Rick Ross on Instagram for allowing him to be on his new single:

“One of the most honest records I’ve done in a while. I appreciate ROSS for allowing me to be me on a record and speak from the heart.”

Black Market is slated to drop sometime on December 4. Take a listen to “Sorry” down under.

Also, watch Rick Ross’ Breakfast Club interview below.

31 photos Launch gallery

The 31 Hottest Pictures Of Lira Mercer

Continue reading Rick Ross Announces “Black Market” Album & Releases “Sorry” Featuring Chris Brown (NEW MUSIC)

The 31 Hottest Pictures Of Lira Mercer

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111368”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111368″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111368″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111368” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Rick Ross Announces “Black Market” Album & Releases “Sorry” Featuring Chris Brown (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

chris brown , music news , New Music , Rick Ross

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close