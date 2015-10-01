CLOSE
French Montana Feat. Chris Brown "Antidote (Remix)" (NEW MUSIC)

Instagram Photo

French Montana and Chris Brown are becoming a force to be reckoned with, and now the rapper and crooner are teaming up to remix a big track.

Travi$ Scott‘s “Antidote” banger has become a big party anthem this past summer, and now French and Breezy have put their twist on it.

Both the fellas use autotune to their advantage, similar to the style of the G.O.O.D. Music artist, and give us a brand new version of the smash hit track.

Check out Chris and French’s new version of “Antidote” below, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

SEE ALSO: French Montana, Chris Brown, & Migos “Moses” (NEW MUSIC)

SEE ALSO: Chris Brown & French Montana Get Punk’d…By A 9-Year-Old

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

French Montana Feat. Chris Brown “Antidote (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

antidote , chris brown , french montana , New Music , remix

