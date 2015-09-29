Chris Brown Granted Joint Custody Of Royalty At A Cost $$ !!!

Breezy and Baby Mama Nia Guzman have finally reached a legal agreement when it comes to custody of baby Royalty.
Royalty also officially became a Brown both parents agreed that she’ll take on Chris’ surname, with no middle name.
As far as child support, Nia will receive $2,500 a month, as well as $15k in back support. Chris will also cover costs for Royalty’s schooling, health insurance, medical bills and all nannies.
Breezy was clearly happy with the new arrangement:
But Nia seems to feel like she’s a winner here too…
