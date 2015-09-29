CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Chris Brown Granted Joint Custody Of Royalty At A Cost $$ !!!

Breezy and Baby Mama Nia Guzman have finally reached a legal agreement when it comes to custody of baby Royalty.

Royalty also officially became a Brown  both parents agreed that she’ll take on Chris’ surname, with no middle name.

As far as child support, Nia will receive $2,500 a month, as well as $15k in back support. Chris will also cover costs for Royalty’s schooling, health insurance, medical bills and all nannies.

Breezy was clearly happy with the new arrangement:

But Nia seems to feel like she’s a winner here too…

Looks like today's mediation was favorable to Nia! #NiaGuzman #ChrisBrown #Royalty

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on Sep 28, 2015 at 11:34am PDT

chris brown , Nia , Royalty

