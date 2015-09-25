Best Of Both Worlds: 10 Collaboration Albums We Seriously Need To Happen

It’s been three days since the proverbial dust settled after What A Time To Be Alive blew up your iTunes, and people have already declared their immense love or complete hatred for Drake and Future‘s joint mixtape. Despite the varying opinions, one thing is clear: collaborative projects need to happen more often. After all, when two worlds collide, you get the Best of Both Worlds.

Take a look at our collaboration wish list and let us know who you’d like to see spend more time in the studio together.

Drake and Trey Songz

Don’t act like you didn’t love “Successful.” It’s one of Drake’s most introspective songs, not to mention Trey kills his verse and chorus. When Drake collaborates with singers, which is rare, he completely owns the tracks and his verses tend to be the deepest. With Trey delegated to hook duties – written by Drizzy, of course – a collab album would be full of bangers. It would be a new and improved version of Bow Wow and Omarion’s Faceoff – a sleeper if there ever was one.

Drake and The Weeknd

It’s a known fact that Drake pretty much cribbed Take Care off The Weeknd. From “Practice” and “Crew Love” to even “Shot For Me,” the entire album emulates Abel’s style. Drake delivered one of his best (and longest) verses ever on their collabo “The Zone.” The common factor in these two Canadian artists is that they both dominate any feature they’re cast on. With both vying for attention on tracks, fans could expect nothing less than moody excellence.

Nas and The Game

Nas and The Game have nothing in common, its true. The Game didn’t hesitate to (allegedly) punch an off-duty cop in the face during a charity basketball game. Nas, on the other hand, prefers to grip his ex-wife’s wedding dress on the cover of his albums. But the two have similar flows and have nearly the same voice and inflection, save for The Game’s gravelly voice. Jayceon’s street rhymes paired with Nas’ toned down old-school vibes are a match made in heaven.

Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

We already know that the two talented emcees have songs together, only one of which we’ve heard: “Forbidden Fruit.” But if they did a whole album together? My God. The beauty of Cole and Kendrick is that they both have the ability to switch between engaging in a rap pissing contest, to speaking on issues in the African-American community in thought-provoking and refreshing ways.

Justin Timberlake and Jay Z

We can see the Samsung commercial now as JT and Hov kick it in the studio. Justin Timberlake has a bluesy sound mixed with a mid-90s R&B vibe. It’s weird, we know, and we love him for it. It’s also what Jay Z came up on. Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint are loaded with soulful samples, as Jay Z spits rhymes about his coke-slinging days. The duo’s collab “Holy Grail” is a grand and huge sounding record. An album full of Justin and Jay Z tracks is asking to be bellowed in stadiums around the country. Also, it would be hilarious to hear Jay Z rap about his job as a street pharmacist over 20 years ago, while Timberlake unknowingly eggs him on with an infectious chorus.

Chris Brown and Rihanna

The duo delivered an underwhelming pop hit on Rihanna’s 2012 album Unapologetic – the appropriately titled “Nobody’s Business.” The best music comes from life experiences, and who’s had a more tumultuous relationship than Rihanna and Chris Brown? The collection of songs would be amazing but more importantly, an emotional roller coaster that any fan would gladly ride. Or we’d take a documentary of the album being made – that’d be classic in and of itself.

Childish Gambino and Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko had a hit on her hands with the Gambino-assisted track, “Bed Peace.” The pair is also rumored to be dating, and an album together would only show off their chemistry even more. Jhene’s smooth whispery vocals pair well with Gambino’s monotone. It has the potential to be one of the most chill albums of all time.

Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar

Remember when Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar dominated the Grammys stage last year? Can you imagine 14 tracks filled with that amount of energy? Rap-rock collaborations are a bit played out, like Jay Z alongside Coldplay. But Imagine Dragons is a new age rock band, and Kendrick is the voice of the unheard youth. The new generation of fans need their own mash-up album to potentially hate on, or low-key love.

Ed Sheeran and Fetty Wap

Since Ed Sheeran’s hip-hop roots run deep, he’s no stranger to the genre. He’s reportedly had rap battles with Waka Flocka in The Weeknd’s kitchen, so we know his bars are up to par. And of all the “Trap Queen” covers littering YouTube, his is probably the best. And let’s not fail to mention his awesome cover of Tory Lanez‘s “Say It.” Both artists have the weird tendency to rap and sing at the same time and have very distinct voices. Ed Sheeran will gain street cred, and Fetty Wap will gain mainstream credibility. It’s a win-win situation.

Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd

Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd are literally each other’s counterparts. Lana is the woman Abel sings about, whether it’s the terrible things he’s done to her, or just vying for her attention. Lana is the woman who’s been wronged one too many times and has become the player. The duo would share tales on various sexcapades in an attempt to one-up each other. A drugged-up emotional album always turns out well, right?

