Dr. Dre Speaks Out On Abuse Allegations: ‘There’s No Way In Hell That I Will Ever Make Another Mistake Like That Again’

Dr. Dre has opened up about the abuse allegations from his past that have mounted against him and he says, it’s just that: the past. In the Rolling Stone cover story, Dr. Dre revealed:

“I made some fucking horrible mistakes in my life. I was young, f*cking stupid. I would say all the allegations aren’t true – some of them are. Those are some of the things that I would like to take back. It was really fucked up. But I paid for those mistakes, and there’s no way in hell that I will ever make another mistake like that again.”

MUST READ: BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Dr. Dre To Donate All Proceeds From ‘Compton’ Soundtrack To Build Performing Arts Center

The public wasn’t aware of Dr. Dre’s violent past until about a year ago when blogger, Byron Crawford wrote Beatings By Dre, a piece where he listed three women Dr. Dre abused over the years, including Dre’s famous ex-wife, Michel’le. She claimed in various interviews following that article, that Dre beat her so badly, she had to have plastic surgery to fix her face.

And now, with the extreme popularity circling around the N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton, Dr. Dre’s back in the spotlight. In the latest cover story in Rolling Stone, senior writer, Brian Hiatt spent time with Ice Cube and Dre, as well as M.C. Ren and DJ Yella, getting way below the surface of their story.

It took Dr. Dre decades to speak out about what he’s done, but we’re glad he feels remorse for his deplorable actions. There’s never any excuse for domestic violence and admitting, learning from your mistake and guaranteeing you’re never going to make that same mistake again are all positive displays of growth.

Here’s a few standout pieces:

Cube laughs off N.W.A’s lyrical treatment of women (which, to be fair, got way worse after he left the group).

“If you’re a bitch, you’re probably not going to like us,” he says. “If you’re a ho, you probably don’t like us. If you’re not a ho or a bitch, don’t be jumping to the defense of these despicable females. Just like I shouldn’t be jumping to the defense of no punks or no cowards or no slimy son of a bitches that’s men. I never understood why an upstanding lady would even think we’re talking about her.”

Dr. Dre reveals the real reason he can come off as a distant figure.

“I have social anxiety,” he says. “I don’t like being in the spotlight, so I made a fucking weird career choice.” He laughs. “That’s the reason for my mystique and why I’m so secluded and why everybody knows nothing about me. I think it added to the character in the movie because people get a chance to see behind the curtain.”

The Dr. Dre cover of Rolling Stone will be out on Friday, August 14th–the same date Straight Outta Compton will be released.

Dr. Dre Speaks Out On Abuse Allegations: ‘There’s No Way In Hell That I Will Ever Make Another Mistake Like That Again’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com