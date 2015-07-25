Obama Visits Kenya For The First Time As President And Embraces His Father’s Homeland

One of the most outrageous and annoying accusations that President Obama had to deal with as president, was that he wasn’t born in the United States. Unlike his predecessors (and we all know why), no other president has had his birth certificate questioned and demanded for. Make all the jokes you want but the president is an American – an American whose father is Kenyan. And although Obama has visited his Kenyan family before, his arrival to the country this Saturday is his first as president.

Earlier this week, CNN found out that you don’t want to come for Kenyans when #SomeoneTellCNN was trending worldwide when CNN described the country as a “hotbed” for terrorism, in relation to security concerns over Obama’s visit. Obama seemed unconcerned about security, as CBS reports that he shared a meal with his extended family before being publicly introduced to the media alongside Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta. According to the report, Obama brought with him $1 billion to boost entrepreneurship to young people in the country.

Obama, however, discussed that the trip for him is “personal,” because of his father, to the smiles of many Kenyans who absolutely love the president. We hope Obama enjoys his time in THE Motherland but in his father’s land!

Written By: Kovie Biakolo Posted July 25, 2015

