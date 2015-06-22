Lil Wayne Thinks Drake & Nicki Minaj Will Leave Young Money For This One Reason

Lil Wayne claims that Nicki Minaj and Drake are ready to leave Young Money because of Birdman.

According to TMZ, Weezy has filed new documents attempting to oust Birdman from YM. Why? Because Wayne believes that Birdman and Cash Money Records have failed to manage artists correctly, primarily by not paying them adequately.

Now, though, with both Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj cozying up to Jay Z’s TIDAL, as well as Drake gearing up to release his new album through Apple Music, it appears all parties are looking for a new home.

Is this the beginning of the end for Young Money and Cash Money? Sound off in the comments section below.

Written By: Henry Mansell Posted June 22, 2015

