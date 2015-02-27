Happy Birthday Queen: Erykah Badu Turns 44! (Video)

Can’t let the day go by without wishing my Queen Erykah Badu a Happy Birthday. Today she turns 44. Here’s one of my favorite songs:
Whats your favorite song by Erykah Badu
Shoutout to all the Pisces celebrating their birthday today and this week.
Join me and DJ Powerhouse live 10-1am this Friday for #VIPFridays We’re talking birthday shoutouts and request all night long!
Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 the Wiz and Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:@WizNationCincy
On Air Talent and Media Personality
Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most”
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram: @EbonyJShow
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: