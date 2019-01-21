8 Fascinating Facts About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You Need To Know

Follow @Elev8Official

At this time of year there are many different posts about Martin Luther King Jr. Usually they rehash the same information. Here are 8 facts that are not commonly discussed that you should know.

Fact 1: He was born Michael Luther King, Jr. January 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fact 2: His father, Michael King, Sr., changed their names to Martin Luther King Sr. and Jr. when Martin Jr. was about five.

Fact 3: Dr King was the youngest person, at the time, to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Fact 4: Author of six books published from 1958 through 1968, works on American race relations and collections of his sermons and lectures

