Early Breast Cancer Detection Plan Should Include???

Breast Cancer Detection Plan!!!
Beginning at age 20:
Performing breast self-exams and looking for any signs of change.
Age 20 to 39:
Scheduling clinical breast exams every three years.
By the age of 40:
Having a baseline mammogram and annual clinical breast exams.
Ages 40 to 49:
Having a mammogram every one to two years depending on previous findings.
Ages 50 and older:
Having a mammogram every year.
All ages:
Recording personal exams, mammograms and doctor’s appointments on a calendar or in a detailed file.
***Maintaining a healthy weight, following a low-fat diet, getting regular exercise, quitting smoking, and reducing alcohol consumption.
