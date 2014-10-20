CLOSE
Early Breast Cancer Detection Plan Should Include???

Breast Cancer Detection Plan!!!

Beginning at age 20:

                Performing breast self-exams and looking for any signs of change.

Age 20 to 39:

                Scheduling clinical breast exams every three years.

By the age of 40:

                Having a baseline mammogram and annual clinical breast exams.

Ages 40 to 49:

                Having a mammogram every one to two years depending on previous findings.

Ages 50 and older:

                Having a mammogram every year.

All ages:

                Recording personal exams, mammograms and doctor’s appointments on a calendar or in a detailed file.

 

***Maintaining a healthy weight, following a low-fat diet, getting regular exercise, quitting smoking, and reducing alcohol consumption.

 

