While Drake was busy shooting in the gym with UK this weekend, someone was releasing some new music from the OVO rapper. Late last night, ‘How About Now’ from Drake hit the net and it creating some buzz. No word if this was left over from ‘Nothin Was The Same’ or from his upcoming, Views From 6.

Press Play: https://ronewiznation.files.wordpress.com/2014/10/drake-how-about-now.mp3

