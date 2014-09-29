Chris Brown’s Mom Secretly Asks Shrink To Save Him From Gangs!

Source | TMZ

Chris Brown‘s girlfriend and family are secretly and desperately trying to get Chris away from gangs … and they’ve even contacted his therapist to put the heat on the singer … TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources tell us … Chris’ mom and Karrueche are so worried … they approached the therapist because they’re deeply concerned Chris is not only compromising his safety by promoting gangs, he’s also ruining his career.

TMZ broke the story … the LAPD has already gone to L.A. clubs, trying to convince owners to ban Chris and his entourage because wherever they go … violence follows.

Chris’ family thinks he does not understand the implications of associating himself with the Bloods. He thinks it’s “cool,” but the family is worried he’s in real danger and he doesn’t have a clue.

We’re told they literally think Chris’ life is on the line.

Written By: RoDigga Posted September 29, 2014

