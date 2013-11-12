Not Just for Pies and Jams: 3 Fall Fruits That Are Great For Your Skin

Pumpkin, Cranberry, and Pomegranate are delicious fruits that are commonly found in fall recipes because they are bountiful during the season. But did you beauties know that they are also great for the skin? Rich in anti-oxidants and fatty acids, these fruits are great for the skin.

Pumpkin – rich with vitamins A, C, E, and K, fatty acids and zinc. The oil found in the seeds can be used in eye creams to help to decrease dark circles by increasing circulation and to help the skin retain water; enzymes from the pulp are great for removing flaky skin and for treating acne. Naturopathica Pumpkin Enzyme Peel is amazing for exfoliation and Rhonda Allison Pumpkin E Serum for increasing hydration.

Cranberry – contains Omega 3, 6, and 9, vitamin E, and has natural anti-inflammatory and anti-septic qualities. The oil is not only great for protecting the skin from free radicals, but in the treatment of acne, eczema and psoriasis.Mychelle White Cranberry Cleanser is great for calming and restoring balance to oily skin and Arcona Cranberry Gommage aids in decongesting enlarged pores.

Pomegranate – contains punicic acid (a fatty acid) and a high amount of polyphenols (anti-oxidants). The oil is great for cellular rejuvenation, soothing sensitive skin, protecting the skin from environmental stress, and hydration even for oily skin. Great products containing pomegranate seed oil include Burt’s Bees Replenishing Lip Balm with Pomegranate Oil and Pai Skincare Pomegranate & Pumpkin Seed Stretch Mark System.

Each of these super fruits can be combined with yogurt and honey and used a mask on the face and body as a treatment or eaten as a yummy and nutritious treat!

