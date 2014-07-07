CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mary J Blige, Prince, Nas Kill It At The Essence Music Fest

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nas, Mary J Blige, Prince all helped celebrate the 20th anniversary of the essence Festival. Erykah Badu closed it out and it was HOTT! Although many have said Prince stole the show the second night performing hits from his album Purple Rain. The iconic album turned 30 this year. Prince paid homage to the late Michael Jackson with a rendition of “don’t stop till your get enough!” The crowd went CRAZY! Supposedly there was some drama between Prince and Lil Mo and her wardrobe. But nonetheless we got a video of one of the more memorable moments of the show.

 

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
Erykah Badu , Essence Music Fest , Lil Mo , mary j blige , michael jackson , nas , new orleans , prince , twitter beef

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close