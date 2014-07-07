Mary J Blige, Prince, Nas Kill It At The Essence Music Fest

Nas, Mary J Blige, Prince all helped celebrate the 20th anniversary of the essence Festival. Erykah Badu closed it out and it was HOTT! Although many have said Prince stole the show the second night performing hits from his album Purple Rain. The iconic album turned 30 this year. Prince paid homage to the late Michael Jackson with a rendition of “don’t stop till your get enough!” The crowd went CRAZY! Supposedly there was some drama between Prince and Lil Mo and her wardrobe. But nonetheless we got a video of one of the more memorable moments of the show.

