Congratulations: LeBron & Savannah Expecting Baby girl!

The secret is out on the sex of Ball star LeBron James and his wife savannah. Our friends over at TheYBF.com have the deets:

We’ve been talking about the new James kid on the way since the top of 2014. And sources made it known that the couple really wanted a girl, their wishes have been granted.

While giving a post-game interview with media Thursday about what he did when the Heat lost the NBA championships, the candid Pat Riley let something ut of the bag.

“Savannah now is going to have a little baby girl to join her in the fight against the two boys and LeBron, which she needs.”

