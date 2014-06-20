CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Congratulations: LeBron & Savannah Expecting Baby girl!

JamesesThe secret is out on the sex of Ball star LeBron James and his wife savannah. Our friends over at TheYBF.com have the deets:

We’ve been talking about the new James kid on the way since the top of 2014.  And sources made it known that the couple really wanted a girl, their wishes have been granted.

While giving a post-game interview with media Thursday about what he did when the Heat lost the NBA championships, the candid Pat Riley let something ut of the bag.

“Savannah now is going to have a little baby girl to join her in the fight against the two boys and LeBron, which she needs.”

Jameses2

basketball , celebrity babies , Celebrity Couples , keta kiwi , lebron james , savannah james , The Miami Heat

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Ninja Ditching Twitch, Taking Massive Fan Base With…
 1 day ago
08.02.19
Racist Or Not Racist? North Carolina Billboard Calling…
 1 day ago
08.02.19
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s’ Multiplayer Trailer Is…
 2 days ago
08.02.19
BRUHNews: Brazil Prison Riot Leaves 16 People Decapitated
 2 days ago
08.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close