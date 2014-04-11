Lolo Jones Comes For Rihanna In A Tweet [PHOTO]

It seems Olympian Lolo Jones does a better job at shading people on Twitter than clearing hurdles. The popular track and field athlete made a joke that sent some shade in pop star Rihanna‘s direction and the tweet sent the social network into a tailspin.

The Urban Daily recently reported that Drake was tapped to host the 2014 ESPY Awards. We have all seen the photos confirming Drake and Rihanna are back together. So Lolo Jones joked about feeling sorry for Drake because he was going to be giving out all of the ESPY trophies to all of Rihanna’s ex-boyfriends. Rih Rih has been romantically linked to baseball player Matt kemp and basketball player J.R. Smith in the past few years. “It’s amazing that Drake is hosting the @Espys but it’s gonna be tough for him to hand out all those awards to Rihanna’s ex boyfriends,” the athlete tweeted after the announcement.

This isn’t the first time Lolo Jones has had something controversial to say that’s gotten her in some trouble. Back when the shooting in the Colorado showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” happened, Lolo tweeted something that made it seems as if shooting guns were solely an American issue. Lolo jones tweeted, “USA Men’s Archery lost the gold medal to Italy but that’s ok, we’re Americans… When’s Da gum shooting competition?”

It's amazing that Drake is hosting the @Espys but it's gonna be tough for him to hand out all those awards to Rihanna's ex boyfriends— Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 10, 2014

