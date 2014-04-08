The Roots, “When The People Cheer” [NEW MUSIC]

After graduating from “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” we weren’t sure when we’d get new studio material from The Roots crew. It would have been totally understandable if they wanted to kick back and keep collecting those late night checks, but thankfully they have been recording as well.

Last night they released a song called “When The People Cheer,” the first single from their eleventh studio album, “And Then You Shoot Your Cousin.” We can’t wait to ask them if that title is in reference to Slick Rick or some other rapper who has put lead in a blood relative.

Black Thought is joined by affiliate Greg Porn on the dark, piano-flavored track. The two chronicle their lives filled with 99 problems with just as many suspect solutions. Listen below.

