Oh Lawd… Matthew Knowles Baby Mama Spills The Tea On TV!!

So Matthew Knowles baby mama is doing her first tv interview and in it she says Knowles owes her $32,000 in child support. She says she’s on food stamps. She also claims Pappa Knowles hasn’t spent anytime with their child, Beyonce hasn’t even met or seen the child. The little boy is 4yrs old. She does however, confirm that she had an affair with Knowles while he was married and the affair lasted all of 18months. She made some ridiculous claims saying Knowles asked if she would give the baby up to Beyonce and Jay Z to raise on their own. Stay tuned!

What do you think of this story?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: