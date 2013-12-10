Lamar Odom has agreed to plead “no contest” in his DUI case and in exchange he’ll be on probation for the next three years, TMZ has learned.

Odom was arrested in L.A. on August 30 at 3:25 a.m. after cops saw him driving too slow on the 101 Freeway. He flunked field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a blood alcohol test. He was ultimately charged with one count of DUI.

Today, Lamar struck a deal with prosecutors, and in addition to three years of probation, he’s required to complete an alcohol education class by June 9.

He’s also been ordered to pay $1,814 in fines and fees.

Odom’s driver’s license was automatically suspended for one year for refusing to submit to the BAC test — and that punishment will stand.

Lamar Odom Strikes Plea Deal in Drug Case

Posted December 10, 2013

