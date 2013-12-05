Magic Johnson Speaks On Former Sexual Escapades And Discovering His HIV Status

In a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, Earvin “Magic” Johnson discussed being promiscuous back in his Laker days and finding out he was HIV positive. Check it out in the videos below!

We know the conspiracy theorists insist that Magic got the cure for HIV and yes it sounds crazy but…man just look at him! Why wouldn’t people think that? He looks amazing! We don’t know how he looks that good period but whatever it is…it’s definitely working for him!

