CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Magic Johnson Speaks On Former Sexual Escapades And Discovering His HIV Status

0 reads
Leave a comment

In a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, Earvin “Magic” Johnson discussed being promiscuous back in his Laker days and finding out he was HIV positive. Check it out in the videos below!

 

 

 

 

 

We know the conspiracy theorists insist that Magic got the cure for HIV and yes it sounds crazy but…man just look at him! Why wouldn’t people think that? He looks amazing! We don’t know how he looks that good period but whatever it is…it’s definitely working for him!

 

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

[UPDATE] Paul Walker’s Final Moments And Crash Details

Tyrese Breaks Down At Paul Walker Crash Site Memorial [VIDEO]

Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Paul Walker’s Death [VIDEO]

And The Saga Continues: L.A. Reid Tweets About TLC’s Status With Epic Records

Love & Hip Hop’s Nya Lee Speaks About Getting Shots To Enlarge Her Behind

Hypocrisy: Kanye West Busted Using Louis Vuitton Luggage After Calling For Boycott

“The Wake Up Show” Drops Two More Unplugged Videos [VIDEOS]

Sharkeisha Fight Victim Sharmichael Manuel And Mother Break Their Silence [VIDEO]

Former Hip Hop Mogul Suge Knight Pulled Over By Cops With Guns Drawn

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Magic Johnson Speaks On Former Sexual Escapades And Discovering His HIV Status was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Discovering HIV Status , HIV , Lakers , Lot's Of Sex , Magic Johnson , Oprah , Sex , Talks About Being Promiscuous

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close