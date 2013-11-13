CLOSE
Black Music Month
The Weeknd Releases New Song ‘Devil May Cry’

Canadian singer The Weeknd has been taking the music scene by storm since dropping his first mixtape “House of Balloons” in 2011. After finally releasing a proper debut album called “Kiss Land” this year, The Weeknd drops his song “Devil May Cry,” which is featured on “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack.

 

The song is produced by legendary music man Rick Rubin. During a live Twitter Q&A, The Weekend taked about the sound he was going for on the record. ““I wanted to go for an uplifting and conquering yet melancholy mood. Rick Rubin helped me bring it to life.”

The soundtrack, which hits shelves on November 19, features songs by Coldplay, Lorde, and Christina Aguilera.

Check out the song below.

