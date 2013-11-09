Did Joe Really Propose To Tahiry? & Did She Say No? Bahahahaha!…

Ok, it’s not really that funny because they are super cute together, when they aren’t arguing. Their on-again off-again relationship has played out for the world to see for quite some time. I don’t even think the fans will buy them seeing other people at this point no matter what they do. Apparently during a recent filming of LHHNY, Joe proposed in Time Square. Word on the street is Tahiry said NO! What y’all think? I think if she said no, she’ll say yes later— like she always do. Hey, love is love. Fools fall in love; why not let them have that? They look good together anyway. We’ll see…MORE!

