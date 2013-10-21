Lady Gaga & R. Kelly Get Freaky On New Track [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer and music agent provocateur Lady Gaga is really getting in touch with her sexuality. For her latest leak off her upcoming album “ARTPOP,” Gaga trades freaky come-ons with R&B’s King of the Freak-A-Leaks R. Kelly. For their song “Do What U Want,” Kellz and Gaga talk dirty over and electro-inspired beat produced by DJ White Shadow.

The Pied Piper of R&B can be heard telling Lady Gaga, “I can be the drink in your cup/ I can be the green in your blunt/ Your pusher man.” Not to be outdone, Lady Gaga sings to him, “You can’t stop my voice ’cause you don’t own my life/ But do what you want with my body.”

“Do What U Want” can be found on “ARTPOP” and you van cop the album when it hits shelves on November 5. Lady Gaga will be releasing a new song from the album every Monday until the actual release date. Look at everyone still following Kanye’s Good Music Fridays.

