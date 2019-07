That title says it all right?! Of course it wasn’t the real Jesus Christ himself but simply Kanye just putting on a show. I can’t wait until this show hits Philly on November 16th!

Yeezus brings out Jesus in Seattle! [Video] was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Kyle @ The Club Posted October 21, 2013

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: