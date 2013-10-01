CLOSE
Michael Jordan Says He’d Beat LeBron, Kobe Steals His Moves

In the ongoing debate about who is the greatest NBA player of all time, perennial favorite Michael Jordan has sent more shots at the two young men in his rearview mirror, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Jordan was interviewed by Ahmad Rashad for an upcoming promo video for the NBA 2K14 video game and said he’d come out victorious in agame of 1-on-1 against a list of legends including Dr. J and Jerry West, as well as new jacks like LeBron James. READ MORE

