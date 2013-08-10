CLOSE
Jokes about Beyonce's New Hair Do!

WOW! My girl Beyonce cut her hair and everyone was buzzing over Beyonce’s new hairdo…but not everyone was feeling it. As things happen on Twitter, once the jokes started about Beyonce, they just wouldn’t stop.  Check these out….

WOW! you must see more log on to: http://bossip.com/815725/twitter-cracks-jokes-about-beyonces-short-hair39204/7/

Don Juan exclusive inteview with Kendrick Lamar
