Amanda Berry Makes Public Appearance After Castro Sentenced… On Stage With Nelly? [Video]

One of three women held captive in a Cleveland home for a decade appeared on stage at a concert yesterday alongside rapper Nelly – her first public event since her rescue, which came a day after her abductor pleaded guilty. Amanda Berry made a surprise appearance at the day-long concert RoverFest in Cleveland on Saturday night, walking on stage with her family and waving at the cheering crowd before reemerging later again to join rapper Nelly.

Source

Photos
