RHI… Shots Fired At Jeezy Video Shoot!!!

AllHipHop.com says that while shooting a video for his new song “Ride For My Ni**a” People were lingering around the place, waiting for Young to get over there. Before Jeezy got on set, somebody busted a couple shots off in the air on the block behind the video set. Now, to the G’z that were there, they didn’t seem to think too much of it. But, the regular people got a bit nervous. For the most part, everything else was cool and Jeezy recording the video and…we’ll see it soon enough.

