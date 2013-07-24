RHI… Shots Fired At Jeezy Video Shoot!!!

Dj Mazerati Noc

On Air-Talent, Dj, Production Assistant

Tune in Saturday 2p-6p, Sunday 2p-6p For “The Sunday School” and

Monday-Friday 10p-2a

Follow me on Twitter & IG @DJMAZERATINOC

Skype @ NOCSTAR2

AllHipHop.com says that while shooting a video for his new song “Ride For My Ni**a” People were lingering around the place, waiting for Young to get over there. Before Jeezy got on set, somebody busted a couple shots off in the air on the block behind the video set. Now, to the G’z that were there, they didn’t seem to think too much of it. But, the regular people got a bit nervous. For the most part, everything else was cool and Jeezy recording the video and…we’ll see it soon enough.

