EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Admits Stevie J Is Her Pimp

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta made their way to Columbus, OH and dropped in to the Power 107.5 studios to catch up with DJ Big Bink and City. Joseline hit on a lot of big topics including if her a*s is real and she finally admits Stevie J is her pimp. Listen to the interview below!
Stevie J. Wants Joseline to Compete with Beyonce
Love & Hip Hop: Benzino Speaks Out About His Relationship with Stevie J and Joseline [EXCLUSIVE]
