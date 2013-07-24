CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Admits Stevie J Is Her Pimp

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta made their way to Columbus, OH and dropped in to the Power 107.5 studios to catch up with DJ Big Bink and City. Joseline hit on a lot of big topics including if her a*s is real and she finally admits Stevie J is her pimp. Listen to the interview below!

