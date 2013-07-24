Lil Mo Disses Stevie Wonder, Says She’ll Perform In Florida

Singer and new reality TV star Lil Mo has landed herself in some hot water with music fans. She recently took a shot at Stevie Wonder and his initiative to not perform in any state that has a Stand Your Ground law.

Lil Mo said artists shouldn’t be so quick to boycott Florida because it takes money out of the artist’s pocket and the pockets of their staff. She posted all of this on Twitter, “Ever since the verdict, a certain artist is boycotting the state of Florida. The fans don’t deserve to be deserted.” While the first tweet wasn’t firing any shots, the second following tweet was the one that Lil Mo caught heat for. “If the coin was right, would HIS staff accept or deny the gig? And if so how would he know? They could say it’s sumpter, sc or nah?” READ MORE

