Mimi Responds To Backlash After Revealing That She Breastfed Daughter Eva Until She Was 3

After LHHATL cast member Mimi Faust revealed on the most recent episode that she nursed her daughter Eva until she was three years old while explaining to fellow cast mate Erica Dixon her justification behind wanting to get her lady lumps lifted.

Following her revelation, Mimi got plenty of flack from people wondering why she breastfed for so long, and she recently explained exactly why during a quick sit down with VH1.

“Let me tell you,” Mimi said, “my daughter wouldn’t eat, all she wanted was breast milk. She was really adamant about not eating baby food, she just wanted breast milk. I wish I would have brought my Flip Cam, I have video of when I tried to feed her baby food. She was like ‘Nope, I’m not eating that!’ But when she grew in teeth and was, you know, asking for it, I said enough is enough. When you’re asking for the boob…yeah.”

