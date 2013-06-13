2 Chainz Denies Getting Robbed But Survalience Video Proves Otherwise!

Reports surfaced that rapper 2 Chainz was robbed at gunpoint in the San Francisco Market area last Sunday afternoon. But now the rapper is denying that the robbery ever took place! Well that has been proven to be a lie because TMZ has gotten it’s hands on the surveillance video from the robbery.

Check out the video for yourself! And special shout out to Columbus’ own Hammer (in the white shirt) on his security team that can also be seen in the video

The rapper took to Twitter to “show” that he wasn’t really robbed with this statement.

Rule #1 if a rapper gets robbed people usually post items that has been taken. Rings, chains, watch , money etc. 2 answer that question — 2 Chainz (Tity Boi)

