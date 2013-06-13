Justin Timberlake bringing back Myspace?!?!

Yes I’m serious, watch out Facebook/Twitter/Instagram-Mr.Suit and Tie Justin Timberlake is bringing back Myspace release IPhone App-with GIF’s.

The mobile release, which includes a digital radio feature and an animated GIF tool, is part of a two year strategy to bring sexy back to the forgotten social service.

Five months after launching the new Myspace to the public, Justin Timberlake and friends are making their social service for creatives, artists, and their fans available on the iPhone, perhaps where it was meant to be all along.

For more detailed information log on to: http://news.cnet.com/8301-1023_3-57588951-93/justin-timberlakes-myspace-releases-iphone-app-with-gifs/

