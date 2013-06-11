Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

As many of you already know, Mobb Deep was going through a rough patch earlier last year. While Prodigy and Havoc worked out their personal issues, Prodigy got in the studio with frequent collaborator Alchemist. Together, they created the “Albert Einstein” album. This is the second album from the pair. they previously worked on the 2007 release “Return of the Mac.” Since today (June 11) is the date of release for “Albert Einstein,” Prodigy has released the full tracklist for the album. Check it out below.

1. Intro

2. LMDKV

3. Give Em Hell

4. Stay Dope

5. Curb Ya Dog

6. Death Sentence (feat. Roc Marciano)

7. Bear Meat

8. Y.N.T. (feat Domo Genesis)

9. R.I.P. (feat Havoc & Raekwon)

10. Dough Pildin

11. Confessions

12. Bible Paper (feat Alchemist)

13. The One (feat Action Bronson)

14. Breeze

15. Raw Forever

16. Say My Name

Prodigy & Alchemist Release The Tracklist For New Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com