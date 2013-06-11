New Music: Kelly Rowland ft. Wiz Khalifa – ‘Gone’

Another day, another track has made it’s way online from Kelly Rowland’s Talk A Good Game project and we aren’t mad at it.
This time she’s enlisted Wiz Khalifa for the finger-snapping track titled, “Gone” which samples Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” while snagging it’s title from Janet Jackson’s “Got til It’s Gone.”
On the breakup track, which runs with the theme ‘You don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone” Kelly let’s her man know that she’s finally done. Wiz adds a nice little touch while playing the part of the guy who basically thinks she’s talking smack, but she’ll be right back.
Listen to the song below:
