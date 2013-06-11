Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kenya Moore Retaliates Against Landlord: Files Wrongful Eviction Lawsuit

Kenya Moore is mad! According to TMZ Kenya is claiming that she did in fact pay her May rent on time and she even paid for June! She claims she was never short $848 on her May rent and now she is counter-suing her landlord Conya Weems-Dillon for Wrongful Eviction. In her suit Kenya is alleging Ms. Weems-Dillon is lying and plotting to intimidate her into moving out of the 6-bedroom, 6-bath house.

Kenya is suing for wrongful eviction, slander and emotional distress. Moore alleges that Weems-Dillon came into the house constantly without giving her any proper notice and that she made up all the drama about Kenya’s lease just to sell a story to the media.

Ms. Moore also claims she has been “shunned” by friends since the eviction story hit the media.

With friends like that, who needs enemies? Kenya has been in the press for plenty of negative things since making her debut on Real Housewives Of Atlanta, and this is what they decided to diss her over? Interesting. Good Luck Kenya.

