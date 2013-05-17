Yikes! According to TMZ, a warrant for Chad Johnson aka Ocho Cinco’s arrest has been issued in Broward County, FL, stemming from the incident between Johnson and his now ex-wife Evelyn Lozada, in which Chad allegedly beat Lozada in a domestic altercation last year.

According to Chad’s twitter page, he is currently in Pasadena, CA.

The Broward County District Attorney’s Office tells TMZ

Johnson has failed to report to his probation officer , which is a violation of the terms of his probation and on May 7, a judge issued the warrant. Chad also allegedly failed to show proof of enrollment and completion of the “Batterers Intervention Program.”

Once Johnson is taken into custody a hearing will be set to determine whether he violated his probation. If he did, it could mean jail time.

So far there has been no comment made from Chad Johnson’s camp.

Wow, just when you think something is over, it ain’t! We will definitely be keeping up with this story and bringing you information as it becomes available.

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

Recent Updates

Arrest Warrant Issued For Former NFL Star Chad Johnson AKA Ocho Cinco was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: