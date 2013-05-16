CLOSE
Drake’s OVO Fest 2013 Lineup

Drake has announced the line-up for his 2 day long OVO Fest in Toronto which takes place at the Molson Canadian Amphitheater. Kicking off the weekend will be Frank Ocean and James Blake then the following day it will be Drake and friends closing out the weekend. Tickets go on sale May 24th.

Toronto will also be hosting the 47th annual Caribana Parade which brings over 1 million people together for North America’s largest cultural festival.

 

