Lyfe Jennings “Boomerang” [NEW MUSIC]

R&B crooner Lyfe Jennings is back with another heartfelt and emotional song dedicated to the ladies. “Boomerang” is the first release from Lyfe’s 5th album that will be releasing this fall and was written by himself and LaShaunda “Baby Girl” Carr.

Lyfe Jennings explains what the songs means:

If you break a woman’s heart that is going to come back to you… If you disrespect her and don’t pay attention to her feelings, she’s not just going to get over it. You don’t realize that when it’s happening though. That’s what the songs about.

Check out Lyfe’s “Boomerang” below and a special message to his Lyfelong fans.

Lyfe’s new album will be under the Mass Appeal imprint, the same label that brought back SWV last year.

You can get more information on how to download “Boomerang” from iTunes here.

Written By: The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted May 16, 2013

