0 reads Leave a comment
Love and Hip Hop 2 is coming back, check out the trailer below and witness non- stop ratchet-ness. You will also see a quick cameo from Philly’s own Che Mack! Show debuts April 22nd so get ready. watch video next.Ready for Love and Hip Hop ATL???
Recent Updates
- Kings Of the Mic Tour Coming to Cincinnati!!!
- We need you to Pledge…St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital
- Flipmodes Busta Rhymes Flips Out At Burger Joint!!!
- Pregnant Woman Is Tasered By Police!!!!
- Sucka Attack: You Wont Believe Why Jay Z And Camron Initially Fell Off
- When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong: Mom Slaps Wrong Child At School
Love & Hip Hop 2 Trailer was originally published on hot1079philly.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours